From Iceland — Video Premiere: Neonme Releases "Yet Again"

Behind the crunching, beating, otherwordly sounds of artist neonme is musician Salka Valsdóttir. Her debut album – the aptly named Premiere – was released October 23 via marvaða.

Hot on the heels of the record, neonme is premiering the music video for her track “Yet Again” at midnight on Oct. 26 – right here at the Grapevine.

Formerly of rap collective Daughters of Reykjavík and currently of electronic hip-hop duo Cyber, Salka’s talents are cemented in a variety of musical endeavours. Not one to tie herself to a single role, Salka’s has taken spins as a writer, performer and sound engineer while firmly establishing herself as a producer. In addition to writing music herself and producing other artists, Salka’s work also extends to composition and sound design with the Icelandic National Theatre and the City Theatre.

The Grapevine also named neonme One To Watch in our Music Awards earlier this year.

What follows from her multidisciplinary work and the recent album is a wonderfully theatrical and evocative music video. The song’s initial droning, straddled somewhere between black metal and trance music, subsequently introduces a poignant vocalised melody.

Directed by Blair Alexander, the video includes Salka, 8 months pregnant, walking onstage wearing a tan spiral of a dress and brandishing a sword. Visually exploring Salka’s dark soundscape, the video demonstrates the act of grieving and celebrating simultaneously.

Neonme’s Premiere is out now.