Readers Write: Australian Seeks Beautiful Artists

Published January 22, 2018

Hi there,

Love your blog. Iceland has intrigued me for years. I am a fan of so many Icelandic artists from Of Monsters of Men (sic) to Ólafur Arnalds. I actually photographed OMOM and Kiasmos live shows here in Melbourne Australia a few years ago.

I am originally from Dublin, Ireland but have lived this side in Australia for over a decade. I am going to Iceland in March this year and am looking forward to it.

I am emailing you for advice on low key music nights in Reykjavik… off the beaten track venues, to discover more beautiful artists from your talented country.

As we will only be there for one weekend, from 22-26th March, I would love to make the most of our visit.

I appreciate your help and advice.

Marcus

Dear Marcus,

Thanks for your support. We love Icelandic artists and bands too. We’re super glad to hear you’re visiting.

There are plenty of venues you can check out. The first and foremost is Húrra, who have a constant programme of concerts going on. You can see their events at hurra.is. Gaukurinn, right next to Húrra, has music as well as comedy and drag shows (check gaukurinn.is), and Mengi hosts experimental performances each week (check mengi.is).

We also have a listings section in every issue with all kinds of events, including music, arts and happy hours, both in print and online. Even better, you can download our dedicated events app—“Appening”—on your Android or iPhone. Hope you enjoy your visit!

Yours musically,
Grapevine

