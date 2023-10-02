Photo by Art Bicnick

How is Icelandic Pizza Hut so much better than American Pizza Hut? I’ve been asking myself that one for almost two years.

Elven magic, troll spit and, of course, baking it over lava flows. Gives it that extra smokiness. We want to keep the pizza baking process as natural and magical as possible. What else are we going to build our reputation on?

Is the Hokey Pokey really what it’s all about?

I think you’re missing some essential parts here about shaking it all about and turning yourself around, but if you can build your own philosophy on what seemingly originated as a novelty British folk song and ended up as a chart hit in the 80s (twice!), then by all means, get your friends and all their limbs in a circle and go nuts. The most important part is that you do the Hokey Pokey together.

cathar

Given that the prices are quite astronomical for, well, everything and the sun might be a white dwarf by the time they come down, you may as well invest your star bucks into new business ventures out of this world even if they seem a little nebulas at first. If you need space, don’t settle for a constellation price! Stardust off your snazzy spacesuit and jet off into the sky before the realtors and landlords set their laser focus on the other moons and planets! You might have to vacuum when you get there, but this is your chance to create some more atmosphere among the stars, crater to your own needs and really shine!