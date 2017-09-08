Readers Write: Becoming A Grandfather

Dear Grapevine,

I am happy to share with my Icelandic friends that I am in the hospital waiting for my daughter Stefani to give birth to her first child, and my first grand baby girl. Her name will be Selena Rose. Please share this joyful time of my life as I also share with you all, and please send prayers.

Your friend from San Antonio Texas!

Henry Delgado

Dear Henry,

Congratulations on becoming a grandfather! We’re delighted that we at Grapevine, of all people, are the ones you’d contact during such a pivotal moment in your life, and your daughter’s as well. We’re truly flattered!

Being a grandparent is the sweeter end of the deal; you don’t have to think past the present moment. For instance, watching television for hours with baby girl Selena Rose might turn her into a sociopath—but leave the aftermath to her parents. You get to give all the treats without any of the guilt.

When you’re reading her your favorite Grapevine issue at bedtime, we hope it’s a great bonding experience! Good luck!

The Reykjavík Grapevine.