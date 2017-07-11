Readers Letter: How Dare You Demand Me To Be Naked?

Dear Grapevine,

I’ve just returned back to Kansas after a wonderful stay in Iceland, except from one shocking and offending incident. When visiting one of the local pools, I got hunted down in the showering area by a guard and lectured for not being completely nude. Excuse me, but how rude! This would never happen in America. I’m in charge of my own body and decide who I choose to show it to. Maybe you should be a bit more considerate of the tourists and how you treat them, since you’re kinda dependent of us.

Susy

Dear Susy,

Maybe you should just chill a little, it’s not like we’re asking you to participate in a naked yoga session. But let’s try to level for a second. Icelanders are relaxed and laid-back human beings who are quite content with being naked. There’s nothing out of the ordinary about throwing your togs aside, either for a last-minute hook-up, or in the shower before sharing one of the pools with your friends and neighbors.

The pools in Iceland contain a low amount of chlorine, which means a proper wash is crucial for keeping them clean.

Just flaunt what your mama gave ya, and we’re sure no one will look twice. If they do, what’s the worst thing that can happen? It’s not like someone will grab you by the p… Yeah, we’ll say no more.

Long live nudity and the free spirit!

The Reykjavík Grapevine