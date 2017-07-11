Mag
Letters
Readers Letter: How Dare You Demand Me To Be Naked?

Readers Letter: How Dare You Demand Me To Be Naked?

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published July 11, 2017

Dear Grapevine,

I’ve just returned back to Kansas after a wonderful stay in Iceland, except from one shocking and offending incident. When visiting one of the local pools, I got hunted down in the showering area by a guard and lectured for not being completely nude. Excuse me, but how rude! This would never happen in America. I’m in charge of my own body and decide who I choose to show it to. Maybe you should be a bit more considerate of the tourists and how you treat them, since you’re kinda dependent of us.

Susy

 

Dear Susy,

Maybe you should just chill a little, it’s not like we’re asking you to participate in a naked yoga session. But let’s try to level for a second. Icelanders are relaxed and laid-back human beings who are quite content with being naked. There’s nothing out of the ordinary about throwing your togs aside, either for a last-minute hook-up, or in the shower before sharing one of the pools with your friends and neighbors.

The pools in Iceland contain a low amount of chlorine, which means a proper wash is crucial for keeping them clean.

Just flaunt what your mama gave ya, and we’re sure no one will look twice. If they do, what’s the worst thing that can happen? It’s not like someone will grab you by the p… Yeah, we’ll say no more.

Long live nudity and the free spirit!

The Reykjavík Grapevine

 

Latest

Mag
Letters
Readers Write: Travel Booking Needed

Readers Write: Travel Booking Needed

by

Hi there, I would like an international flight booking, can you help me with it? If yes, I would also

Mag
Letters
Readers Write: Dear Nuclear Weapon Scientists

Readers Write: Dear Nuclear Weapon Scientists

by

Dear Nuclear Weapon Scientists, I have some doubts that need to be addressed for the sake of science. In my

Mag
Letters
Readers Write: Sad Democrats Don’t Want To Talk About Trump

Readers Write: Sad Democrats Don’t Want To Talk About Trump

by

Dear Grapevine First, my wife and I love Iceland! We are having a really good time here, and everyone has

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: What Do Icelanders Eat?

Reader Letters: What Do Icelanders Eat?

by

Hey Grapevine! I visited Iceland last month and really enjoyed the nature and the city. But when we ate it

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: Where Are The Locals?

Reader Letters: Where Are The Locals?

by

Dear Grapevine, I’m from London and recently came to Iceland for the first time. Me and my boyfriend stayed in

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: The Whale-Hunting Debacle

Reader Letters: The Whale-Hunting Debacle

by

Hi, I just read on your site that more minke whales will be killed because of the demand of some

Show Me More!