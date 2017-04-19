Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: What Do Icelanders Eat?

Reader Letters: What Do Icelanders Eat?

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published April 19, 2017

Hey Grapevine!

I visited Iceland last month and really enjoyed the nature and the city. But when we ate it seemed like there were loads of burger joints like back home—Lebowski and Chuck Norris, and even a Dunkin’ Donuts! What!? We wanted to try more Icelandic things like… I don’t know! Whatever Icelanders eat! In fact, what do Icelanders eat?

Michael, Michigan

Hi Michael, Michigan

I’m glad to hear you did your research on Icelandic cuisine after visiting the country. FYI, the Icelandic diet mainly consists of protein—you know, sheep’s head, fermented shark, whale meat and the like. Most Icelanders will have at least one of these delicacies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Maybe a midnight snack too. Also, as I’m sure you’re aware, the water in Iceland is some of the purest in the world, and Icelanders drink on average about seven litres (that’s almost two gallons, in American-speak) of it every day. Vikings are famous for their very strong bladders, as there were no toilet facilities on their ships. These were barbaric times, Michael, Michigan.

What Icelanders hate is any food that is loved by the rest of the world. Burgers? Fries? Doughnuts? Urgh please. Give them a steaming sheep’s head pronto.

Grapevine

Send us a line at letters@grapevine.is. For more Reader Letters go here.

Latest

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: Where Are The Locals?

Reader Letters: Where Are The Locals?

by

Dear Grapevine, I’m from London and recently came to Iceland for the first time. Me and my boyfriend stayed in

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: The Whale-Hunting Debacle

Reader Letters: The Whale-Hunting Debacle

by

Hi, I just read on your site that more minke whales will be killed because of the demand of some

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: An American Reader Returns After 15 Years

Reader Letters: An American Reader Returns After 15 Years

by

Dear Grapevine, I visited your lovely island back in ’99 and there weren’t that many menus in English, let alone

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: Probably Our Only Turkish Subscriber

Reader Letters: Probably Our Only Turkish Subscriber

by

Dear Reykjavík Grapevine, I’m probably the biggest fan of your magazine and Iceland itself in the world. I love Iceland

Mag
Letters
Reader Letters: Missing Star Wars Character Uncovered

Reader Letters: Missing Star Wars Character Uncovered

by

Dear The Reykjavík Grapevine, I am Ben Cawdor. I am writing to you because I ‘d like to talk with

Mag
Letters
Sour Grapes & Stuff

Sour Grapes & Stuff

by

Dear Grapevine, Does anyone know who these children [in the above photo] are? Who they became? What happens when “the

Show Me More!