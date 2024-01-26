From Iceland — Grapevine Events: French Film Festival, Japan Festival And More

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s that time of the year again. You’ve been eating too much for a month now, you haven’t given up on your New Year’s resolutions just yet, but you’re feeling it’s time to shake off the post-holiday slumber and go see people and do things. Well, we’ve got your weekend plans sorted. Like we always do. Don’t forget that Dark Music Days is also taking place this weekend and Grapevine Music Awards are just around the corner.

French Film Festival 2024

Friday January 19 — Sunday January 28 — Bíó Paradís — Multiple times — 2,190 ISK per screening

Iceland’s longest-running film festival returns for its 24th edition. Kicking off on Friday, January 19th, the festival brings a truly versatile program to Bíó Paradís. With its 2-week schedule, the festival will not only showcase the best of French cinema to discerning Icelandic moviegoers but will also welcome viewers to Q&A sessions with filmmakers and invite them to crepe tasting. Honestly, this is one of the top reasons to leave your house despite the horrible weather outside. IZ

Hafnar.Concert Series: SANDRAYATI + CEASETONE

Friday January 26 — Mengi — 20:00 — 2,500 ISK

Don’t miss the chance to join an evening of enchanting music curated by Andervel for the Hafnar.Concert Series. On the programme: Indonesian artist Sandrayati and Icelandic Ceasetone, presenting a blend of songs and experimental ambience music. Sandrayati, rooted in folk, showcases wild emotion across languages, while Ceasetone adds Icelandic flair. If you’re looking for a good music night without going too wild, this is the place to be. IZ

Japan Festival

Saturday January 27 — The Vigdís International Centre — 13:00 — Free

Japan and Iceland have a lot in common when you think about it. Both seismic and volcanic hot-spot islands, surrounded by other tiny islands, with a history of feudal ruling families with petty grievances ending in bizarre bloody vengeance. Also, whimsy and cats! But obviously they are totally different. All of this and more has formed a loving bond between the nations, and Japan’s culture is celebrated at this annual festival for the 20th year. Organised by the University of Iceland’s Japanese Language & Culture BA-program and the Embassy of Japan in Iceland, come for a day of kendama performances, manga drawing workshops, shogi lessons, aikido and karate demonstrations and more. RX

Booka Shade

Saturday January 27 — Gamla Bíó — 20:00 — 6.900 ISK

They’re finally coming back! No strangers to Iceland, legendary German electronica duo Booka Shade are making a grand comeback to our frigid rock and will most definitely be melting it into a sweaty puddle. If you had the chance to see their last show here at Airwaves 2019, you know what we mean. Heck, if you’ve seen their visually and sonically stunning live shows anywhere, you know what we mean! There are more than a few reasons they’re named one of Resident Advisor’s Top 5 live acts in the world. We have no doubt that they will be as excited to be back here as we are to have them and it’s just gonna be a fun sexy time. See that ticket price? Nice. RX

Grapevine Music Awards

Thursday February 1 — Mengi — 20:00 — Free

For the 12th year, the Grapevine assembled a panel of music experts, nerds and know-it-alls to pore over all the musical offerings of the past 12 months and determine which artistic offerings shone brightest. It’s now time to reveal the winners at our awards ceremony. Appearing at Mengi are Minister of Culture and Business Affairs Lilja Dögg Alfreðsdóttir, head of the Icelandic Music Information Centre María Rut Reynisdóttir, Dr. Arnar Egbert Thoroddsen and more. The incredible gugusar and Róshildur will perform. GV