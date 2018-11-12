Mag
Articles
What Have We Won?: World’s Greatest Record Store

What Have We Won?: World’s Greatest Record Store

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 12, 2018

If you trust viral listicles and industry insider books—and who wouldn’t—then trust and believe local record shop 12 Tónar is the world’s greatest record store. Sit down Amoeba Records!

OTT grooviness

The accolade was given by self-described ‘journalist and crate-digger’ Marcus Barnes, who recently compiled the 80 best record shops on the planet into one book. Marcus then published his 10 favourites online on NME, which is where we were made aware of this incredible honour.

The Reykjavík institution is known for its incredible selection of local musicians and older Icelandic efforts. Not only is it run by Icelandic artists, but those working there are so knowledgeable about music, they’ll hand select records for you based on your taste. In the basement, they have couches with CD players and headphones, so it’s basically a late 90s Sam Goody, which was the place-to-be at the time. Bring your friends, it’ll be sick!

That said—we must note that Grapevine has been on the 12 Tónar hype train long before NME. While they didn’t make the 2018 iteration, they were the runner up for Best Record Store in the Grapevine’s Best of Reykjavík 2017 awards and have graced numerous Grapevine city guides.

Silver’s good, too

But 12 Tónar is not just a first place winner as determined by NME, they also won second place on BuzzFeed’s “27 Breathtaking Record Stores You Have To Shop At Before You Die.” While Icelanders might not necessarily be used to first place—just read past iterations of this column—they are very comfortable with second place, just ask the handball team and Eurovision star Jóhanna Guðrún.

Latest

Mag
Articles
The Money Faucet: Overspending In Reykjavík City Council

The Money Faucet: Overspending In Reykjavík City Council

by

In a capitalist society, budget deficits are a common part of government expenditure. Projects slated for next year go beyond

Mag
Articles
Women’s Day Off Sparks Controversy

Women’s Day Off Sparks Controversy

by

On 24 October, thousands of women walked out of their jobs to protest sexual harassment, the persistent income gap, and

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: The Olafsdottir

Word Of The Issue: The Olafsdottir

by

What were you doing at age 16? If we were to hazard a guess, you probably weren’t presenting your own

Mag
Articles
Food of Iceland: Prince Póló

Food of Iceland: Prince Póló

by

The rule in Iceland before 1990 was basically this: If it’s good, it’s probably banned. For example, beer was banned

Mag
Articles
Ask A Scientist: Why Are There No Telescope Arrays In Iceland?

Ask A Scientist: Why Are There No Telescope Arrays In Iceland?

by

Being as far north as we are, and given the vast swaths of the Highlands completely untouched by urban light

Mag
Articles
Five Things You Could Buy Instead Of Buying WOW Air

Five Things You Could Buy Instead Of Buying WOW Air

by

With the recent news that Icelandair Group will buyout WOW Air, effectively creating an airline supergroup with a combined 80%

Show Me More!