Mag
Articles
Ask A Sleep Scientist: How Does The Midnight Sun In Iceland Affect Sleep?

Ask A Sleep Scientist: How Does The Midnight Sun In Iceland Affect Sleep?

Juliana Iluminata Wilczynski
Words by
Photos by
Anni Viskus

Published June 23, 2018

If it’s your first time visiting Iceland during the summer, when the sunlight is infinite and darkness is nowhere to be found, you might be struggling to get some much needed shut-eye. We asked sleep expert and scientist Erla Björnsdóttir how the midnight sun affects quality of sleep, and what can be done to maximize your beauty rest, despite the bright nights.

Brightness in general has a great impact on our mood, energy and sleep pattern. Our sleep wake cycle is best regulated when we are exposed to daylight early in the morning and surrounded by darkness in the evening. This is because of the hormone melatonin, which is released in the body in darkness and causes sleepiness. In the morning when we are exposed to daylight the release of melatonin decreases and this helps us to wake up and feel more energetic.

In Iceland, this can sometimes be a bit complicated due to the dark winter days and bright summer nights. When we are outdoors at night during summer and exposed to the brightness, production of melatonin is postponed;we do not feel sleepy at our regular bedtime and might find it difficult to fall asleep once we go to bed at night. It is therefore important to find ways to help our circadian rhythm and the production of melatonin to be in sync.

I would recommend people wear sunglasses when outdoors in the summertime in Iceland (even though the sun is not shining) and, when indoors, it is important to cover your windows and start reducing all brightness in your environment at least two hours before your bedtime. Your bedroom should be as dark as possible and sleeping with a sleep mask that covers the eyes might be useful.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Food: Fish Balls In A Tin

Icelandic Food: Fish Balls In A Tin

by

Nobody goes through life without asking themselves some vital questions. Like, is there life after death? Is there life on

Mag
Articles
Word of the Issue: Rangstæð/ur

Word of the Issue: Rangstæð/ur

by

The word of the issue is rangstæð (or rangstæður, when referring to men), which means “offside.” The beauty of this

Mag
Articles
What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Football, Football, Football And Backlash

What Are Icelanders Talking About?: Football, Football, Football And Backlash

by

It used to be that Eurovision was Iceland’s one and only chance to shine on the international stage. But now,

Mag
Articles
Into The Void: A Trip To Hydra Flotation Spa

Into The Void: A Trip To Hydra Flotation Spa

by

I am floating in total darkness; naked, in a formless void where I can’t see, hear, or feel anything. The

Mag
Articles
To Be Oneself Again: All Icelanders Are Now Organ Donors By Default

To Be Oneself Again: All Icelanders Are Now Organ Donors By Default

by

Earlier this month, Iceland made headlines when Parliament passed into law a measure that officially recognises all Icelanders as organ

Mag
Articles
Cashing In And Selling Out: Shady Business In The Tourism Industry

Cashing In And Selling Out: Shady Business In The Tourism Industry

by

It’s no secret that tourism has, in just the span of a few years, become one of Iceland’s largest industries.

Show Me More!