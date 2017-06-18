Mag
Articles
Reykjavík Of Yore: From Mundane To Watergate

Reykjavík Of Yore: From Mundane To Watergate

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick
Ljósmyndasafn Reykjavíkur

Published June 18, 2017

Well, to be honest, the story of Háteigskirkja is painfully uninteresting. This is probably not the best way to start an article, but bear with me, because this article will unexpectedly end with Watergate (sorry to ruin the suspense).

The church was consecrated during in the advent in the year of 1965. The women’s association of the parish donated a church mural by Benedikt Gunnarsson more than twenty years later. The picture is of course overdramatic, like all church murals. Its name is quite modest, though: “The Cross and the Light of the Holy Trinity.” Exciting, right?   

 

Photo by Ljósmyndasafn Reykjavíkur
Photo by Ljósmyndasafn Reykjavíkur
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick

The architect who designed Háteigskirkja,  Halldór H. Jónsson, was well-known in Iceland as the man who designed famous houses like Hótel Saga (also known as the farmers’ palace), and the former home of our national broadcast company. He also designed the headquarters for the largest construction company in Iceland, Islenskir aðalverktakar—the structure is ironically called “the Watergate building” by Icelanders. So, there you have it: from mundane to Watergate.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Show Me The Money: 1000 ISK

Show Me The Money: 1000 ISK

by

Until the mid-to-late 19th century, most financial transactions in Iceland were conducted in vaðmál (homespun wool). However, since 1922, Iceland

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Brúðkaup

Word Of The Issue: Brúðkaup

by

Words often give us insight on past traditions. “Brúðkaup,” for instance, the Icelandic word for “wedding,” refers to the old

Mag
Articles
Island Life: Cold Fronts, Vegetables, Norwegian Aircraft

Island Life: Cold Fronts, Vegetables, Norwegian Aircraft

by

The appearance of odd writings on the moss in the countryside around Nesjavellir has infuriated everyone in equal measure. It’s

Mag
Articles
Fair Pay, Fair Play: Closing The Gender Wage Gap In Iceland

Fair Pay, Fair Play: Closing The Gender Wage Gap In Iceland

by

I can’t remember when I became aware of the gender pay gap. I can’t remember my mum ever patting me

Mag
Articles
The Soul Of The Instruments

The Soul Of The Instruments

by

Jón Maríno Jónsson’s workshop, which he shares with guitar maker Gunnar Örn Sigurðsson, is a case study in an artist

Mag
Articles
Last Item I Bought: Andri Már Sigurðsson

Last Item I Bought: Andri Már Sigurðsson

by

Guys, we’re curious about your shopping habits. So don’t be surprised if we one day hunt you down the street

Show Me More!