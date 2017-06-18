Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Brúðkaup

Word Of The Issue: Brúðkaup

Words by
Photos by
AdobeStock

Published June 18, 2017

Words often give us insight on past traditions. “Brúðkaup,” for instance, the Icelandic word for “wedding,” refers to the old custom of purchasing (kaupa) a bride (brúð).

“Is she worth five cows and a goat? I’ll take her. You, father of the bride, will officially sell her to me here in the house of God.” Quaint, isn’t it? Indeed, we still keep part of that tradition alive.

Alternatively, one could also use the word “gifting,” from “gjöf” (a present), but to be honest being given to someone isn’t much better than being sold. Ask your father and he’ll agree.  Where’s that goat he was promised at the bachelor party, again?

See more words.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Show Me The Money: 1000 ISK

Show Me The Money: 1000 ISK

by

Until the mid-to-late 19th century, most financial transactions in Iceland were conducted in vaðmál (homespun wool). However, since 1922, Iceland

Mag
Articles
Reykjavík Of Yore: From Mundane To Watergate

Reykjavík Of Yore: From Mundane To Watergate

by

Well, to be honest, the story of Háteigskirkja is painfully uninteresting. This is probably not the best way to start

Mag
Articles
Island Life: Cold Fronts, Vegetables, Norwegian Aircraft

Island Life: Cold Fronts, Vegetables, Norwegian Aircraft

by

The appearance of odd writings on the moss in the countryside around Nesjavellir has infuriated everyone in equal measure. It’s

Mag
Articles
Fair Pay, Fair Play: Closing The Gender Wage Gap In Iceland

Fair Pay, Fair Play: Closing The Gender Wage Gap In Iceland

by

I can’t remember when I became aware of the gender pay gap. I can’t remember my mum ever patting me

Mag
Articles
The Soul Of The Instruments

The Soul Of The Instruments

by

Jón Maríno Jónsson’s workshop, which he shares with guitar maker Gunnar Örn Sigurðsson, is a case study in an artist

Mag
Articles
Last Item I Bought: Andri Már Sigurðsson

Last Item I Bought: Andri Már Sigurðsson

by

Guys, we’re curious about your shopping habits. So don’t be surprised if we one day hunt you down the street

Show Me More!