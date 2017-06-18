Mag
Island Life: Cold Fronts, Vegetables, Norwegian Aircraft

Words by

Published June 18, 2017

The appearance of odd writings on the moss in the countryside around Nesjavellir has infuriated everyone in equal measure. It’s still unknown whether this act of vandalism has been carried out by tourists or locals, but the fact that the fragile moss holds a special place in the heart of Icelanders has made matters even worse. Whether the perpetrators wanted locals or aliens to “send nudes” and celebrate “LIFE,” as their writings suggest, or whether they were just taking the piss, is also under investigation.

Nesjavellir, by Gretar Ívarsson/Wikimedia Commons

An unusually cold front has been tormenting the inhabitants of Vallanes, close to Egilsstaðir, where the weather has put the farmers at serious disadvantage when it comes to vegetable production. Eymund Magnússon, proprietor of Vallanes organic farm, is especially worried about the barley and salad vegetables he’s planted. Despite the prospects of losing money, however, Eymund is optimistic, saying, “There’s always something we can rescue.”

The airport in Bíldudalur in the Westfjörds has been seeing more action in the past weeks than it has in years. Due to increased salmon farming, Norwegian aircrafts have been landing there more often, temporarily putting the small airport back on the international air map. Finnbjörn Bjarnason, the airport guard, seems to enjoy the idea of the suddenly busy summer that’s ahead of him.

