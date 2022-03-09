From Iceland — Well, You Asked: Dog Olympics & Thoughts On Transplanetary Movement

Well, You Asked: Dog Olympics & Thoughts On Transplanetary Movement

Published March 9, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

You asked. We answered.

Is there any chance of adding dog frisbee throwing to the Winter Olympics?

Glad you asked. Our chief morale officer Pollý would be super keen to join the dog frisbee team if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to add it to their roster of sports. In fact, Pollý has been practicing diligently through the winter months, (she hasn’t missed a single training day in February) Much to her regret—and ours—the only Olympic sports that include animals at the moment are the equestrian events: dressage, three-day eventing, and jumping. 

However, that doesn’t mean that Pollý and all the amazing dogs out there can’t compete in other animal competitions. When it comes to disc dog, (yes, that’s the official name of the sport), you can check out the Frisbee Dog World Championship, Skyhoundz World Canine Disc Championship Series, The Quadruped (long-distance frisbee dog competition), and others. 

If you are up for starting a petition “IOC, Bring Disc Dog to Winter Olympics,” I’d be the first to sign it!

When Earth is full of shit then where do we live?

Don’t know about you, but I’d be quite ready to leave planet Earth should an opportunity arise. With a landscape very similar to Iceland, Mars does sound like a cozy place to settle (that is, if water wasn’t an issue). One thing I’d suggest for any future transplanetary move—let’s not allow plastic on the new planet, otherwise, we’ll be screwed all over.

