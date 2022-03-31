From Iceland — Perfect Day: Silja Björk Björnsdóttir

Photo by Provided by Silja

Silja Björk Björnsdóttir is a feminist, writer, podcaster, and lecturer. Her first book is an autobiographical story about mental health, depression, and recovery. Silja spends most of her time between Akureyri and Reykjavík, so here’s her guide to the perfect day in the capital!

Weight training and breakfast

I love early mornings in the city. I always wake up around 7:30 am and head to the gym. My preferred location is World Class Laugar because I can hit the gym, lift some weights and then chill in the hot tub to set the tone for the day. I’m a writer and a freelancer, so I love working from cafes and my favorite spot is Reykjavík Roasters in Brautarholt. I typically start my day with a double cappuccino with oat milk, sourdough bread, hummus and dates. I pop open my laptop, surf some social media and then start my workday.

Let’s squeeze in some work?

My favorite lunch spot is Kröst in Hlemmur Mathöll, where I can enjoy people watching and the most delicious fish known to man. I love to enjoy time with friends so the next spot would be a cozy café like the Kattarkaffihús, where we could enjoy a sweet vegan treat and good coffee while petting cats. Maybe we could squeeze in some work too, since most of my friends are also freelancers or aspiring artists.

I always love a good walk through the city, even in rain. If I need some inspiration I’ll walk along Laugavegur, down to Tjörnin and up to Hólavallagarður with some nice music or a podcast in my headphones.

Best dinner spots, undisputed

I am a total foodie and Reykjavík does not leave one wanting when it comes to amazing dinner spots! I love a good glass of wine or a cocktail so starting the evening at Tíu sopar or Skál for natural wines would be perfect. From there I’d take a bus further downtown for dinner. My all time favorite restaurants that I visit over and over again would be Fiskfélagið, Matarkjallarinn or Le Kock if I’m feeling extra juicy. I would love having all my friends and my partner with me, enjoying a nice night out with plenty of good wine, food and laughing!

Wrapping up the day

Winding down for the night means walking home if the weather is nice enough or taking an e-scooter. I have to stop at Mandí before heading home though to grab a falafel wrap. Looking at the night sky, enjoying the sights and sounds of the city quieting down. I come home, wash my face and take a long hot shower before turning on some ASMR on my sleepphones and falling asleep, a little tipsy and very much happy after the perfect day in one of my favourite cities.