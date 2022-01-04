From Iceland — Fancies: Edda Hulda Ólafardóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Edda Hulda Ólafardóttir (25), a law student at the University of Iceland and second-hand fashion lover obsessed with jackets and coats.

Today’s Look

Faux fur coat: Extraloppan

Co-ord set: Red Cross

Shoes: Kalda shoes

Earrings: Spúútnik

Ring: Gyllti Kötturinn

Style Q&A

Describe your style in five words: My style can be many things and it changes all the time, but if I had to summarise it in five words I would say it’s colourful, extra, funky, chic and fun. But as I said, my style is many things and it varies from time to time and also according to my feelings.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: The majority of my clothes are bought second-hand, so definitely all the thrift shops around town, like the Red Cross, Spúútnik, Extraloppan and Lóla Florens to name a few. I also love Hildur Yeoman’s clothes, she’s an Icelandic designer and has a boutique in Laugavegur.

Favourite piece: I have to admit I’m obsessed with jackets. My favourite one is probably a violet faux fur coat that I thrifted from Extraloppan. I have a crazy amount of jackets and coats and I was always joking that when I buy my 100th jacket, I will have to throw a party. So when that happened, I celebrated the achievement with my friends. I had lined my coats in the living room, and all my friends picked one to wear for the night. It was such a fun night!

Something I would never wear: That’s a hard question to answer, because I might not wear one thing by itself, but when it’s paired with something else it might look good. Also, my style is constantly changing, so something that I wouldn’t find wearable right now might become the thing I’m obsessed with next week. But if I had to mention one thing I’m pretty sure I will never put on, it would be Crocks.

Lusting after: Faux fur hat for the winter! I really need it, but I haven’t found one yet.