From Iceland — Fancies: Kolbrún Anna Vignisdóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Kolbrún Anna Vignisdóttir (30), a makeup artist and funky fashion lover living in Reykjavík.

Today’s Look

Coat: Second hand from Depop

Skirt: Hringekjan

Blouse: The Red Cross

Boots: The Red Cross

Bag: Yeoman

Style Q&A

Describe your style in five words: I really love everything from the 70s and I like to dress up and be extra! Fun and unique patterns, texture and colour are things I look for when picking an outfit. I would sum up my style as: 70s, colourful, groovy, chic and fun!

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Second hand shopping is my favorite! I buy most of my second hand stuff from the Red Cross shops. I also like to shop at Wasteland and consignment shops like Hringekjan. Yeoman, GK Reykjavík and Andrá are really good designer shops I love to visit too!

Favourite piece: Without a doubt, coats in general! I love coats and I kinda collect them. Which means I have way too many but they are like art to me. I thrifted my favourite coat from Depop and I absolutely love it.

Something I would never wear: I am really open to the rapid changes in trends. Even though I have my favourite style era, nothing is out of bounds for me.

Lusting after: Nothing at the moment. I’m a spontaneous shopper so I hardly ever map out what I want next. I like browsing vintage items to see if there is something I just can’t resist!