From Iceland — Just Sayings: Helm of terror

Photo by Galdrabók/Wikipedia

GREETINGS GRAPEVINE NATION: our Youtube Membership scheme is LIVE! Don’t know what we’re talking about? Check out our introduction video here for all the info!

Now, the first question is obvious; what the f#$ is ‘ægishjálmur’? The short answer is a magical rune. Ægishjálmur is the helm of awe or helm of terror, and Sigurður Fáfnisbani from the saga of Niflungar wore one on his forehead when he slayed the dragon. It is powerful protection for warriors that can be used for good or evil. This saying, “Að bera ægishjálm yfir [einhvern]” means that you dominate someone or are by far better than your opponent. So, the next time you crush someone in Fortnite you are wearing your helm of terror over them.