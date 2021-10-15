From Iceland — New In Town: Kaffi Ó-le

Published October 15, 2021

If you were born in Iceland in the early 80s, you just might remember the name Café Olé. Hearing it may even overwhelm you with nostalgia, memories of lost loves or nicotine poisoning. Café Olé was once the name of the local haunt of the young genX cool kids, but is now a slick coffee house next to the Radisson 1919 Hotel. Sounds like the revolution ate its children. Don’t fret, GenX never believed in anything anyways. But we can tell you right now, the coffee at the new Café Olé is way better than we used to drink.

