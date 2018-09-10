Mag
Word Of The Issue: Dömubindi

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Adobe Stock Photo

Published September 10, 2018

So you have a gymnastics session and you’re wearing all white. Obviously, you need something to catch all of the blue liquid spilling out of you. So what’s a uterus-having human to do? Luckily, Iceland has a plethora of ridiculously expensive period products at the ready. If you’re a pad fan, ask for a ‘dömubindi’ which directly translates to something between ‘lady bandage’ and ‘lady tie.’ That’s right, in Iceland, the sanitary pad is a no casual gadget. Note: Make sure to stay focused and not to wear it like a ‘Man Tie.’ We understand that women have highly emotional brains that get worked up about irrational things like not being paid the same as men.

For more fun words, click here.

