Well, You Asked: Crazy Moms, Iceland Dating, And Podcasts In Our Latest Advice Column

Published July 21, 2018

You guys shoot us a lot of questions—some reasonable, some curious, and some totally weird—via Facebook, Twitter and email. Apart from lots of people asking where to buy weed, here are a few that came to the top of the pile. Keep ’em coming!

What are some Icelandic podcasts I can listen to?
Bobson Dugnutt

Well, Bobson, there’s a fair selection of podcasts on different topics by the national TV and radio broadcaster RÚV. The most talked about podcast in English right now is Icetralia by Jonathan Duffy (pictured), so check that out. There are others, such as the Reykjavík City Library podcast for bookworms or podcasts on all kinds of current issues by online magazine Kjarninn, to name a few. And maybe we at Grapevine will make one for you sometime soon.

My crazy mom is visiting. What activities can I send her on to spend the least amount of time with her?
Veruca Sugar

Hey Veruca. Try to book her on as many tours as possible, so she’ll be busy sightseeing and too tired to bother you once she returns. If you’re on a budget, pretend to have been eaten by a polar bear. However, please remember all the pain your mother had to endure bringing you onto this earth and how she’s probably had to put up with all of your annoyances for too many years. So maybe also shut the fuck up and be nice for once.

I’m single and really bummed out about it.
What can I do to get the hotties?
June Austin

Well, June, first of all let me be clear that being single is actually way better than being in a relationship. Relationships are exhausting and they transform you into a boring blob. That said, if you’re determined to throw away your independence, you should go all in and register on every dating app available, go out and get wasted every night and tell everyone how desperate you are. You’ll then inevitably meet all the hotties at the café where you’ll be recovering from your nightly escapades, and at least you’ll have a few funny stories to tell.

