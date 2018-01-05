Mag
Faces of Reykjavík: Elsa

Jessica Peng
Jessica Peng

Published January 5, 2018

Who are the faces of Reykjavík? This month we met Elsa, who works at the downtown design store, Akkúrat.

Name: Elsa Vestmann Kjartansdóttir
Age: 26
From: Reykjavik
If I had a boat I would name it: Elsa.
Last thing I purchased: A sweater.
If I had one wish it would be: To have endless wishes or a bottomless wallet.
Music I’m listening to: Toto’s “Hold the Line,” Whitney Houston, ’90s Páll Oskar.

See more Faces of Reykjavík here.

