Faces of Reykjavík: Elsa

Who are the faces of Reykjavík? This month we met Elsa, who works at the downtown design store, Akkúrat.

Name: Elsa Vestmann Kjartansdóttir

Age: 26

From: Reykjavik

If I had a boat I would name it: Elsa.

Last thing I purchased: A sweater.

If I had one wish it would be: To have endless wishes or a bottomless wallet.

Music I’m listening to: Toto’s “Hold the Line,” Whitney Houston, ’90s Páll Oskar.

