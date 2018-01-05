Faces of Reykjavík: Elsa

Mag
January 5, 2018
Who are the faces of Reykjavík? This month we met Elsa, who works at the downtown design store, Akkúrat.
Name: Elsa Vestmann Kjartansdóttir Age: 26 From: Reykjavik If I had a boat I would name it: Elsa. Last thing I purchased: A sweater. If I had one wish it would be: To have endless wishes or a bottomless wallet. Music I’m listening to: Toto’s “Hold the Line,” Whitney Houston, ’90s Páll Oskar.
Word of the Issue: Fössari
by
Paul Fontaine 4:03 pm
“Fössari” is an informal Icelandic word for Friday, which is more formally written “Föstudagur.”There should be nothing particularly controversial about
