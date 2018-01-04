Mag
Word of the Issue: Fössari

Word of the Issue: Fössari

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Hugleikur Dagsson

Published January 4, 2018

“Fössari” is an informal Icelandic word for Friday, which is more formally written “Föstudagur.”There should be nothing particularly controversial about this word in itself, yet for some reason it evokes rage in a great many people. Think of an informal word that everyone around you says, like “smol” or “henlo” or “doggo.” That cringing irritation you feel is what many Icelanders feel when they hear “fössari.” Interestingly, the backlash against fössari inspired a backlash against the backlash. In the accompanying image, a comic by Hugleikur Dagsson depicts a funeral for a man who hated fössari, wherein the attendees then take the opportunity to all say fössari around his coffin. And this is what makes fössari so special; it’s not the construction itself, but the fact that a new word can be introduced to the language that some people will resist and others will accept. As such, fössari is a testament to Icelandic being as vibrant a language as any other, and that’s what makes it this issue’s Word of the Issue.

Latest

Mag
Where Was It Shot: Westlife – “What About Now”

Where Was It Shot: Westlife – “What About Now”

by

Alright, does anyone remember Westlife? Yes, the Irish boy band that released dozens of cheesy love songs you grew up

Mag
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Ný Orð

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Ný Orð

by

Icelandic has an undeserved reputation for being a prescriptivist, gatekeeping language. While this is definitely true when it comes to

Mag
Missing In Iceland: Scrap Metal Merchants

Missing In Iceland: Scrap Metal Merchants

by

In many modern cities, you can bring extra bits of copper and aluminium to a scrap metal merchant, who will

Mag
Ask A Scientist: Why Do Icelanders Live So Long?

Ask A Scientist: Why Do Icelanders Live So Long?

by

In the present day, Iceland is hugely romanticised, whether for its stunning landscapes, its perceived gender equality, or its football

Mag
Editorial: Utopia – Just Make It Come True

Editorial: Utopia – Just Make It Come True

by

It’s fair to say that we need to make the world a better place. The #MeToo revolution is a response

Mag
Word Of The Issue: Þórðargleði

Word Of The Issue: Þórðargleði

by

The English language doesn’t have a word for it, so it borrowed from German to express “schadenfreude”: the joy of

Show Me More!