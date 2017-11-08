Mag
Time Capsule: WWII Remains at Öskjuhlíð

Time Capsule: WWII Remains at Öskjuhlíð

Charley Ward
Words by
@charl3yward
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 8, 2017

In the centre of Reykjavík there lies a grassy hill called Öskjuhlíð. Unusually for Iceland, Öskjuhlíð sports a thick covering of greenery, so you can pick one of its many winding paths and enjoy a walk through the pine woods. At the top of the hill is Perlan—one of Reykjavík’s landmark buildings—a shining glass dome set on six huge water tanks. It’s a futuristic piece of architecture that bears checking out, but if you head west from there, you might find some history instead. Nestled amongst the trees is a smattering of war relics left by the British when Öskjuhlíð functioned as a defence post during WWII. You can peek out from the pillboxes, stroll through the dilapidated control centre and venture into the gloomy bunkers. The structures are looking a little worse for wear, and the bunkers are now used more for graffiti-ing and partying instead of fending off Germans, but these crumbling remains still provide an eerie reminder of a time gone by.

Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Photo by Art Bicnick
Latest

Mag
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Leiga á Íslandi

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Leiga á Íslandi

by

So you’re moving to Iceland! Congratulations. You’ve got your visa, you’ve packed your suitcase and you’ve Googled pictures of the

Mag
Ask An Astrophysicist: Will The Aurora Fade In 2019?

Ask An Astrophysicist: Will The Aurora Fade In 2019?

by

Everyone who comes to Iceland wants to see the Northern Lights. During a powerful display, you can see huge bursts

Mag
Iceland Facebook Groups: Kettir á Facebook

Iceland Facebook Groups: Kettir á Facebook

by

Officially called, “Kettir á Facebook, aðdáendur katta og allir dýravinir (KAFAKAD)”or “Cats on Facebook, cat admirers and all animal friends”this

Mag
Word of the Issue: Steypa

Word of the Issue: Steypa

by

This is one of those words which has two completely different meanings. It literally means “concrete,” and is often used

Mag
No Singles Allowed: The Great Bolungarvík Debate

No Singles Allowed: The Great Bolungarvík Debate

by

When the first Þorrablót (an annual celebration involving the eating of sheep’s testicles and drinking of brennvín, among other merriments)

Mag
Hour Of The Wolf: Spanning The Scale Of Human Emotion

Hour Of The Wolf: Spanning The Scale Of Human Emotion

by

Frímann Andrésson wears many hats. He’s a family man, and occasionally volunteers for the rescue service, locating lost tourists. But

Show Me More!