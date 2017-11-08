Mag
Ask An Astrophysicist: Will The Aurora Fade In 2019?

Ask An Astrophysicist: Will The Aurora Fade In 2019?

Charley Ward
Words by
@charl3yward
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published November 8, 2017

Everyone who comes to Iceland wants to see the Northern Lights. During a powerful display, you can see huge bursts of strong green, purple and red lights weave their way across the night sky. But if you’ve booked your trip in 2019, you might have heard that you won’t catch one of the more impressive light shows. Gunnlaugur Björnsson, an astrophysicist who studies the aurora, explains what it is and why this prediction might not be true.

“The aurora are caused by charged particles moving from the sun, blasting the earth, exciting atoms in the upper atmosphere and making them shine. A sunspot is a dark region that appears on the solar surface. The number of sunspots correlates with the number of charged particles the Earth receives from the sun, so there is a correlation between aurora activity and the sun measured in sunspots.

“Every 11 years there’s a maximum number of sunspots on the surface of the sun. The sunspots are expected to be at minimum in 2019 or 2020 or so. But, for some reason, aurora minimums have been observed to lag two years behind the solar activity. So, 2021 or 2022 would be my prediction for a low in aurora activity. Regardless, tourists shouldn’t worry about this when booking their next trip to Iceland; there are always some lights, but they just might not be those spectacular fireworks that you expect to see. You tend to get the strongest ones during the period two to three years after solar maximum.”

Latest

Mag
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Leiga á Íslandi

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Leiga á Íslandi

by

So you’re moving to Iceland! Congratulations. You’ve got your visa, you’ve packed your suitcase and you’ve Googled pictures of the

Mag
Time Capsule: WWII Remains at Öskjuhlíð

Time Capsule: WWII Remains at Öskjuhlíð

by

In the centre of Reykjavík there lies a grassy hill called Öskjuhlíð. Unusually for Iceland, Öskjuhlíð sports a thick covering

Mag
Iceland Facebook Groups: Kettir á Facebook

Iceland Facebook Groups: Kettir á Facebook

by

Officially called, “Kettir á Facebook, aðdáendur katta og allir dýravinir (KAFAKAD)”or “Cats on Facebook, cat admirers and all animal friends”this

Mag
Word of the Issue: Steypa

Word of the Issue: Steypa

by

This is one of those words which has two completely different meanings. It literally means “concrete,” and is often used

Mag
No Singles Allowed: The Great Bolungarvík Debate

No Singles Allowed: The Great Bolungarvík Debate

by

When the first Þorrablót (an annual celebration involving the eating of sheep’s testicles and drinking of brennvín, among other merriments)

Mag
Hour Of The Wolf: Spanning The Scale Of Human Emotion

Hour Of The Wolf: Spanning The Scale Of Human Emotion

by

Frímann Andrésson wears many hats. He’s a family man, and occasionally volunteers for the rescue service, locating lost tourists. But

Show Me More!