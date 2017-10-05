Too Much, Girl: Iceland Has Seen An 87.5% Rise In Number Of Teen Girls On Antidepressants Since 2012

Icelandic teenage girls are taking antidepressants in ever-increasing numbers. Since 2012, the number of girls aged 15-19 who have been prescribed antidepressants has rocketed up by 85.7% and the dosage strength has increased by 120%. While there has been a general increase in antidepressant prescriptions across the board, no other group has seen a higher increase than these young women.

“We have to focus on the roots of the problem,” says Ólafur Einarsson, a project manager at the Directorate of Health. “Why is there so much despair and is there a way to guide people to feel better?”

For the last few years, Iceland has topped the league tables for the country with the most antidepressant users, despite the fact that the country does not appear to have higher rates of depression than other nations. This raises several questions: are teenage girls struggling more with their mental health than other demographics or are they just more likely to seek help? And are doctors too quick to write out a prescription where something else would suffice?

Over-reliance on medication

Ólafur does feel that antidepressants are overprescribed. “They are supposed to be the last resort. We have to focus on other treatments,” he says. “Some people say that the best preventive treatment for any illnesses is exercise—and that’s not only exercise in fancy workout gear in an expensive gym, but just a walk or an easy run. In fact, doctors can prescribe for exercise—it is called ‘hreyfiseðlar’ or ‘activity prescription.’”

“Between 500 and 600 people come to hospital because of self harm each year and most of them are young women.”

Anna Ólafsdóttir, General Manager of the Icelandic Mental Health Alliance, agrees that GPs are too quick to prescribe antidepressants and feels that many young people seeking support for their mental health would benefit from speaking to a counsellor. “Between 500 and 600 people come to hospital because of self harm each year and most of them are young women,” she says.

One study on self-harm carried out at a college in Iceland revealed that 27.5% of girls between the ages of 16-20 have hurt themselves at least once. Unfortunately, the scarcity of free or affordable psychiatrists and psychologists at the first level of healthcare in Iceland means doctors seem to be relying on antidepressants to treat sufferers instead.