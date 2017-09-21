Mag
Hour Of The Wolf: Musical Hot Dogs

Jenna Mohammed
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 21, 2017

Life is pretty simple for Skúli Þórðarsson, otherwise known by his musician name, Skúli Mennski (“mennski” just means “human”). Working at the legendary hot dog stand Bæjarins Beztu for a decade now, Skúli manages to keep things simple between work, family life and his music career.

Not expecting to have been working at the hot dog stand for 10 years now, Skúli says it’s a nice job because it’s flexible with his music career. “I can do some touring and it’s never a problem” he says. In terms of working late – 2am being the latest – this does affect Skúli regarding his family life. He explains that it’s not all that bad. “I only work late one day every second week, so it’s not a lot,” he says. “When I started out with the company I used to work late more often during the week, but now I have a whole different plan.”

“Its very nice to be working downtown, to be outside and get to feel the atmosphere of the city since it’s in a central spot. We get tons of people of all kinds.”

For Skúli, the best part of his job is not only the flexible hours but the location as well. “Its very nice to be working downtown, to be outside and get to feel the atmosphere of the city since its in a central spot. We get tons of people of all kinds,” he says.

Skúli’s music inspiration mostly comes from the blues, at least right now, he says. In terms of his future plans with music and what’s next for him, he says, “I don’t know! Just currently taking it day by day and trying to balance it with family life.” When his daughter came along in 2015, things slowed down with his music on account of having to be at home more often and adjusting to a new addition to the family. Skúli says he hasn’t been thinking much about musical progress and planning, but slowly and surely he’s getting back into it.

