Island Life: Horse Rentals!

Island Life: Horse Rentals!

Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published April 10, 2017

The normally sleepy little village of Buðardal will be getting a splash of new life, as a horse rental service will be opening soon. Friends Valdís Gunnarsdóttir and Carolin Baare Schmidt told reporters that they got the idea last autumn, and the more they talked about it, the more excited they got. They hope to get horse rentals off the ground this summer.

News of Icelanders in other countries always makes for hot copy in the local press. South Iceland news service Sunnlenska reports that Ingólfur Þórarinsson and Rakel Hjaltadóttir, vacationing in Australia, found themselves trapped indoors by Hurricane Debbie. They have had to endure such hardships as being without electricity for 40 hours and having little mobile coverage. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ingólfur and Rakel.

Bjarni Jónsson, an alternate MP for the Left-Green Party representing northwest Iceland, has won the distinction of being “the question king” in Parliament. Despite having only sat in Parliament for a short period of time, he managed to ask a total of sixteen questions directed at Iceland’s ministers, fourteen in a single month. As such, he is the single-most question-askingest parliamentarian in Iceland right now. Congratulations Bjarni!

