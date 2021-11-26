From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Borko, Brynjar and Pusswhip

Photo by Lord Pusswhip

Prick up your ears! It’s time once more for The Grapevine to pour some fresh harmonic honey into them. And once we’re done, check out everything we’re listening to right now on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks playlist on Spotify.

Lord Pusswhip – Lord Pusswhip Is Rich

It is a grave injustice that Lord Pusswhip isn’t an international star, but he has certainly been a rising name in Iceland’s underground for many years now. His latest album, ‘Lord Pusswhip Is Rich’, is an absolute delight from beginning to end. I was only supposed to listen to the playful, biting “Serve A Look” for this music pick, but I sat here listening to every mind-bending, lushly layered, spine-tingling track of this masterpiece. Do yourself a favour and get whipped today. ASF

Borko- Haustpeysan



It’s been a while since we heard from Borko, (musician and schoolteacher Björn Kristjánsson), but the recent—and all too brief—Icelandic autumn moved him to make this very welcome return to the studio. “Haustpeysan” is a sublime cover of the Yo La Tengo song “Autumn Sweater”, respectful of the late-nineties indie classic and deliberately referencing its key themes while bringing new motifs. The signature organ sound is retained—anchoring the track in the overall feel of the original—but an extra warmth is added courtesy of a brass section. The result is a cosy forest stroll, kicking through fallen leaves in fading, dappled sunlight. JP

Brynjar Daðason – Holt (featuring Skúli Sverrisson)

Brynjar Daðason recently released this, the first single from his upcoming debut album 'Pretty Late'. The track title refers to Brynjar's grandparents' hometown, where the artist spent much of his childhood. Using acoustic instruments and peaceful pace, the composition paints a tranquil image of the town. Featured in the track is renowned musician Skúli Sverrrisson, who also produced the record. RH