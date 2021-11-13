From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Book Fairs And Hugs!

This special event will presents creations from artists and designers who use books as a medium for their art, as well as contributions from smaller art-book publishers and printed artworks from various museums and galleries. The aim is to get participants to look at book design, publishing and printing as an art form, and show how it is constantly evolving. It will be a busy affair, with around 30 publishers in attendance. RH

Attempting the Embrace n°31

Have you ever walked outside on a perfect spring day? The air is neither warm nor cold. If you close your eyes and extend your arms away from you, it can feel as if the barrier between body and space is blurred. That’s the experience Reykjavík-based French multidisciplinary artist Claire Paugam—recipient of the 2020 Icelandic Art Prize Motivational Award of the Year—aims to deliver in this exhibition.

Urging visitors to consider their position in the environment—both within and outside the walls of the building—the exhibit employs visual analogy to display the push and pull between the human body and the environment. DT

