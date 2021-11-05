From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Diwali, Art And Live Music Galore!

This coming week the Reykjavík area has so much to offer the culturally curious, with the best of Iceland’s music scene making a noise in venues across the city, female painters making a splash and a magical Indian celebration of light for all to join.
Of Monsters And Men Anniversary Concert
- November 9th to 12th
- Gamla Bíó
- More information here
It’s been 10 years since Of Monsters and Men released their first studio album, ‘My Head Is an Animal’. To celebrate, the band is performing not one, but four anniversary concerts. The whole album will be played in order, with the crowd being treated to a few bonus tracks as encores. Appropriately enough, these shows will take place in Gamla Bíó, where the band held the album’s original release party. This is a must see for OMAM fans, but if you can’t make it don’t stress; they’re being filmed, and will be streamed next month. RH
Live From Reykjavík
- November 6th
- Gaukurinn, Iðnó, Gamla Bíó & Fríkirkjan
- More information here
Live From Reykjavík is back tomorrow with Iðnó, Gamla Bíó, Gaukurinn and Fríkirkjan opening their doors to music events brought to you by the Iceland Airwaves crew. Local musicians including Laufey, Daughters of Reykjavík and Emmsjé Gauti will perform for audiences in the venues and for those watching from their sofas. That’s right, these shows will be streamed around the globe! So there’s no excuse not to take part now, is there? RH
Reclaim(ing)
- Until November 12th
- Listasal Mosfellsbæjar
- More information here
This exhibition features the work of sixteen female artists from the Association of Female Painters. Founded in 2019, this organization aims to increase solidarity among a new generation of female painters in Iceland, as well as raise their profile and act as a hub for the exchange of ideas. DT
Diwali
- November 6th
- Reykjavík City Center
- More information here
Interested in Indian culture, but haven’t had a chance to go there during the pandemic? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This year, Indian Association in Iceland and the Embassy of Indian are hosting one of the major festivals celebrated in India, Diwali. The event is full of performances showcasing the rich Indian culture, such as dance shows and skits. Since it is the festival of lights, it’s bound to bring some brightness to these darkening nights. RH
