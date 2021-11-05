From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Diwali, Art And Live Music Galore!

This coming week the Reykjavík area has so much to offer the culturally curious, with the best of Iceland’s music scene making a noise in venues across the city, female painters making a splash and a magical Indian celebration of light for all to join.

Of Monsters And Men Anniversary Concert

November 9th to 12th

Gamla Bíó

It’s been 10 years since Of Monsters and Men released their first studio album, ‘My Head Is an Animal’. To celebrate, the band is performing not one, but four anniversary concerts. The whole album will be played in order, with the crowd being treated to a few bonus tracks as encores. Appropriately enough, these shows will take place in Gamla Bíó, where the band held the album’s original release party. This is a must see for OMAM fans, but if you can’t make it don’t stress; they’re being filmed, and will be streamed next month. RH

Live From Reykjavík

November 6th

Gaukurinn, Iðnó, Gamla Bíó & Fríkirkjan

Live From Reykjavík is back tomorrow with Iðnó, Gamla Bíó, Gaukurinn and Fríkirkjan opening their doors to music events brought to you by the Iceland Airwaves crew. Local musicians including Laufey, Daughters of Reykjavík and Emmsjé Gauti will perform for audiences in the venues and for those watching from their sofas. That’s right, these shows will be streamed around the globe! So there’s no excuse not to take part now, is there? RH

Reclaim(ing)

Until November 12th

Listasal Mosfellsbæjar

This exhibition features the work of sixteen female artists from the Association of Female Painters. Founded in 2019, this organization aims to increase solidarity among a new generation of female painters in Iceland, as well as raise their profile and act as a hub for the exchange of ideas. DT Diwali

November 6th

Reykjavík City Center

