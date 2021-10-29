From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Halloween Party, Digital Disorder, Peanut Butter & Katla Coffee

Not sure what to get into over the weekend? This period between the end of summer and the start of the Christmas season is always tricky, so it’s a good thing your buddies at The Grapevine are always ready with the hottest tips on where to go.

Halloween Iceland 2021

Halloween is just around the corner, and so are the parties related to it. It’s time to head to the storage room and dig out some stuff to make a kick-ass Halloween costume for the most epic party in town—at Gaukurinn, of course. The best costume wins a prize, so go all in with your design. The doors open at eight o’clock, and prizes will be doled out around midnight.

Augmented Reality Disorder

October 30th and 31st

Midpunkt

More information here

Since social media began taking over the world, the impact of our digital lives on our real-life selves has been a constant topic of discussion. The recent hours-long blackout of Facebook and Instagram proved just how intertwined these features are with our lives. This fact is not lost on Hákon Bragason and Katerina Blahutova, whose forthcoming exhibition, ‘Augmented Reality Disorder’, tackles that very dynamic. A body segmented at the waist is omnipresent in the space as you follow the journey of this exhibition, signifying a person suspended between two worlds. Come by Midpunkt for the last two days of this exhibition to connect, disconnect or forge your own path between the two. Whatever you choose, your mind will be opened to a new world. There’s just no telling which one. Herra Hnetusmjör with a Band

Oct 30th

Háskólabíó

More information here

One of Iceland’s most famous rappers, Herra Hnetusmjör, (Mr. Peanut Butter to you), is playing a double-header on October 30th in Háskólabíó. You can bring the kids to the first gig, then there’s a later one for the adult party crowd. But besides the first concert being free of age limits, what’s new you might ask? Well, Herra Hnetusmjör will be performing with a band for the first time ever. So whether you prefer crunchy or smooth, bring your family and/or friends for the Hnetusmjör experience. KÓPO! Scoring for KATLA – Morning Coffee with the Nordics LIVE

November 4th

Mál & Menning

More information here