From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Dancing, Reflecting Loneliness And Different Realities

All of the dance aficionados among us, heads up! Reykjavík Dance Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, showcasing diverse types of dance performance in multiple venues around the city. In addition to dance shows, the program includes other events such as panel discussions, walks and a late-night program at the festival bar. Pick your favourite events and waltz your way to the festival. RH

Songbirds

On a trip to Cuba some time ago, Icelandic artist Katrín Elvarsdóttir noticed caged songbirds adorning the windows of local homes, as many tourists to the island do. In her work, Katrín compares the loneliness of these isolated birds with the human experience of isolation. DT

ONTOLICA

Need a hefty amount of arts in your day? You’re in luck, since Unnur Andrea Einarsdóttir—both a musician and artist—is opening her newest solo exhibition this Friday. ONTOLICA is a multi-disciplinary performance that consists of sound, music, installation and visuals, all showcasing the divide between physical and virtual reality. RH

