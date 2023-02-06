From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Seabear, BEEF, FLOTT & More

Photo by Seabear

TGI — errr — M? Alright, we’re running late with our weekly music roundup (yes, again). But, hey, there’s no bad time to sport your headphones and explore the latest new music releases from Iceland. Today’s lineup features a blend of bedroom rock with an ode to thrift stores, sentimental yearning from Seabear, catchy pop hit from newcomers FLOTT, and 45-minute audio experiment by BJ Nilsen & Sigtryggur Berg Sigmarsson. For more Icelandic music, make sure to follow our Spotify playlist.

BEEF — Góði Hirðirinn

Out January 25



‘Góði Hirðirinn’ is no longer just the name for our go-to thrift store, it’s also the new single by Icelandic rock band BEEF. Actually, the band members admit the song is about their friend who doesn’t miss an opportunity to stop by Góði Hirðirinn in search of vintage goods. BEEF made it to the finals of Sukurmolinn song competition, the results of which will be announced in early February. If they win, BEEF plan to use the prize money for a music video, and we do hope it includes their friend looking through piles of second hand crap to find a true bargain. IZ

Seabear — Don’t Be Sad

Out February 2



They’re not telling you to smile–Seabear just wants to cheer you up! This sweet melancholic tune has that dreamy air of nostalgia, like looking at old photographs of yourself with friends you don’t really know anymore. The fast strumming guitars, mournful strings and shuffle beat give it that perfect “crying while driving” vibe that everyone needs at least once in a while. This song really harkens back to Seabear’s early heyday and we love it. RX

FLOTT – Hún ógnar mér

Out February 3



Relative newcomers FLOTT have hit the local charts with every single they’ve released, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they do it once again with this lemonade-fresh new track. With a pastiche of musical motifs from many eras, it’s the kind of ear-worm pop banger that sounds retro and current all at once. It’s so bright and summery that you’ll forget that we have officially hit the late-winter slog. FLOTT won the award for Brightest Hope at the 2021 Icelandic Music Awards and they play their first headlining show in Reykjavík on February 11th. RX

BJ Nilsen & Sigtryggur Berg Sigmarsson

Out February 3

<a href="https://bjnilsensigtryggurbergsigmarsson.bandcamp.com/album/janes-abduction">Jane’s Abduction by BJ Nilsen & Sigtryggur Berg Sigmarsson</a>

If it’s abstract experimental sound art is what you’re after, you’re in for a treat, baby. This 45-minute musique concrete piece feels almost like an audio-play. Albeit completely wordless — no speech or lyrics make an appearance — there is something oddly plot-like about the way the drones, scratches, clangs and clatters unfold over time. The sinister title may make the mind conjure up some dark imagery, or perhaps pairs well with a nice Windows ‘95 screensaver. RX