From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Photo by Art Bicnick

We’re all slogging our way through the second week of February and boy, what a week, isn’t it? After days of storm warnings and white-out blizzards, we all need to get out there and cut loose. Whether you’re wanting to warm up with some sweat-inducing Afrobeats, chill out with a night of dreamy art-pop, rock at an indie-punk party, look for your potential new crush, or you just need to sob into a pint, we’ve got you covered. Now, get out there and don’t let the weather win!

NonyKingz – Vibes on Vibes Afrobeat Concert

Thursday February 9th at 20:00 – Gaukurinn – 2.500 ISK

“IT’S ALL ABOUT THE GOOD VIBES,” screams the event description in ALL CAPS and, frankly, we’re hooked — who doesn’t want a good vibe? Afrobeat is all about rhythm and energy and there’s absolutely no doubt that the Nigerian-Icelandic artist NonyKingz has prepared a program that will make your hips shake. Let this gig light up your gloomy Thursday. IZ

Make Like a Tree + Gréta Arnarsdóttir – ÞOKA Album Release Tour

Thursday February 9th at 20:00 – Bravó – Free

Saturday February 11th at 20:00 – Gallery Kverk – Free



Feel like taking a sonic trip through nature? Make Like a Tree is the audio-visual travel diary of artist Sergey Onischenko, who creates soundscapes that are deeply connected with earthly (and cosmic) elements. He teamed up with Icelandic artist Gréta Arnarsdóttir last year and recorded the very “inspired by Iceland” album ÞOKA right here on the rock, resulting in dreamy art-pop. They play two shows in Reykjavík this week as part of his European tour in which Sergey aims to “play for peace”. And honestly, that’s exactly how this album feels! RX

dj farðu ekki að gráta

Thursday February 9th at 20:00 – 12 Tónar – Free

Sad songs Thursday is here! DJ duo Lúbi & Gúsi invite you to join them at 12 Tónar for a night of tunes that will have you reaching for the tissues. Shed a tear, grab a pint, spin in a dance, maybe even meet someone while sharing a Kleenex? No need to bring a happy face — all blue and downhearted are welcome! P.S. This event gets a bonus point from us because of its Moomin event cover. We love Moomins! IZ

Ólafur Kram at Lemmy

Thursday February 9th at 22:00 – Lemmy, Austurstræti 20 – Free

2021 Músíktilraunir winners Ólafur Kram debuted their album, Ekki treysta fiskunum (‘Don’t trust the fish’), in November of last year. Produced by The Vaccines’ bassist Árni Árnason, the album received rave reviews. Their single, Aumingja Þuríður, even landed them the number one spot at the X977 radio station. Reminiscent of Icelandic 80’s new wave bands, they offer rare tweeness, captivating harmonies, and a great bop. If you’re thirsty for indie greatness, don’t miss this show! JB



Post-Valentine’s Speed Dating

Wednesday February 15 – Stúdentakjallarinn – 1.000 advance, 1.500 at the door

Are you a hottie with a body who wants to meet some other foxy people? Yeah, you are! Whether you love or hate V-Day, whether you got any or not, whatever your gender or sexuality, this LGBTQ+ speed dating event hosted by the University of Iceland choir is for all the lovers in the world! There will be lots of cuties to meet, plus a cash draw, and breakup themed karaoke in case you strike out. Bring your best banter, pull someone for a chat, and get grafting babes!

RX