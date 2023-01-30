From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Flesh Machine, KÁRI, Hylur & More

Photo by KÁRI

Last Friday was a bonanza of new Icelandic tracks, so we took a well-deserved break before presenting the crème de la crème to you. Tune in to our Spotify playlist to start the week with the hottest new Icelandic music.

Worm Is Green — The Waves

Out January 27



“The Waves” is the latest single from Icelandic electronica band Worm Is Green, released this month. The laid-back electronic track features male and female vocals and harks back to the late 90s / early 00s era of bands like Massive Attack. It’s ideal listening for the harsh winter months when all you want to do in the evening is space out to nice sounds. JG

Flesh Machine — F is for Failing

Out January 27



This is the first ever single from brand new act Flesh Machine, and it’s clear they’ve hit the ground running with “F is for Failing.” There are strong vibes of 80s and 90s English alternative rock here, and that’s no bad thing. It’s groovy, it’s catchy, and the words “F is for Failure” have been stuck in my head all day. All signs that Flesh Machine are headed to be far more than just a flash in the pan. Their album, ‘The Fool,’ will be released later this year and you can catch them in concert at Gaukurinn on Thursday if you want a chance to hear their next single before anyone else. JG

Brek — Hálftómt glas

Out January 27



Ah. This is just the moment of peace and introspection I needed. Fresh from winning Album of the Year in the Folk and World Music category at the 2022 Icelandic Music Awards, Brek are starting 2023 strong with a new album and a US tour both coming up. “Hálftómt glas” (half-empty glass) is the first single from the aforementioned upcoming album. It’s a gentle number, and feels just right for these dying days of the first month of the year. Pop it on to accompany a pensive walk this week. JG

KÁRI — Sleepwalking / Untamed Horses

Out January 27



At just 20, Kári Egilsson, aka KÁRI, has been making waves internationally. A student at Berkley College of Music and the recipient of the prestigious American ASCAP Young Songwriters Inspirational Award, KÁRI is nothing short of a musical prodigy. “Sleepwalking” and “Untamed Horses” are the first tracks from his upcoming first album (coming out this February!), and we must admit, we’re impressed. If you’re into skilled improvisation, intricate harmonies, and a subtle pop vibe, hurry up to check out KÁRI! IZ

Hylur — Midnight

Out January 27



HYLUR are back at it again! Paired with a fun video, their new single ‘Midnight’ is the ultimate rock soundtrack to blow away the January blues. HYLUR band members say they want to bring people together and make memories — if you play this song at a party, you surely won’t leave unnoticed. In 2022, the band was nominated as “Rock Artist of the Year” and “Best New Artist” at the Icelandic Listeners Choice Awards, so they’re clearly doing something right. Rock on! IZ

Matti Kallio — Waterfjord

Out January 27



Matti Kallio is a musician from Finland, who lives in Iceland, and plays Irish traditional music. Are you confused? Perhaps not as confused as Matti by the sounds of things. Regardless of the fact that he seems to have ended up on a slightly different rock in the middle of the Atlantic than maybe he should have, Matti’s incredible talent is a welcome bonus to the petite trad and folk scene in this county. His latest album is named ‘Waterfjord’ as a tongue-in-cheek reference to County Waterford in Ireland, where the recording took place, and Matti’s own Nordic heritage. It pairs Matt’s accordion playing with that of some of Ireland’s most respected traditional musicians such as Colm Murphy and Tony Byrne. Did we ever expect such an album to come out of Iceland? Absolutely not. Are we glad to have it? By heck, yes. JG

Eliza Newman — Icebergs

Out January 27



“Now I know nothing is forever…” sings Eliza Newman in her latest single ‘Icebergs’, making sure anxious people in the room can reevaluate their life choices on a cosy Friday afternoon. Jokes aside, Eliza Newman knows how to write a good ballad! With strong melody and meaningful lyrics, her music, with no exception of ‘Icebergs,’ transports you to a different time and place. It touches your soul, even though it might occasionally bring a tear to your eye. IZ