From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

It’s the last weekend of the month, and it’s all set to be a miserable one. Don’t believe us? Check the Met Office. See? Even the nerds think it’s going to be shite.

If you’ve just landed in Reykjavík excited for a big weekend of exploring, you might be feeling a bit put out by this, but in reality, you’re lucky. Now you can ignore the boring landscapes and get a true taste for Icelandic culture! We’ve curated a lovely little selection of magic things to spend your time on over the next few days, and if you want more options, might we advise you take a look at our lovely events website for ideas?

Dark Music Days

January 23-29 – Multiple venues at multiple times – Tickets from 2800 ISK

Since their first edition in 1980, we’ve been relying on this contemporary music festival to pull us out of those January blues. Dark Music Days focuses on debuting new and innovative projects, emphasising the experimentation and diversity of the Icelandic music scene. This year’s programme offers a variety of concerts and compositions by a broad range of artists — from the known (Icelandic Symphony Orchestra), to the lesser known (Mörsugur). Check out their website for more information. After over 40 years, this festival still manages to brighten up those dark winter days KW

SUPER SOAKER Episode 1 & 2

January 26 & 28 – Prikið & 12 Tónar – Pay what you can, recommended price 1500 ISK

While we’re desperately sad about the untimely demise of Pósthúsið (no, not the food hall, the DIY arts venue! Nevermind…) it’s wonderful to see the Post-dreifing community converge around other great venues downtown and continue to put on great entertainment and events for all. To that end, this week sees a double bill of Super Soaker episode 1 & 2, two evenings of performances from the likes of BART, Ronja, and 2023 Grapevine Music Award ‘Best Live Act’ winner Flaaryr! If this isn’t enough to convince you, consider this: vegan dumplings. JG



Velvet Terrorism – Pussy Riot’s Russia

Until January 29th – Kling & Bang – FREE

Grapevine readers may remember us reporting on the dramatic escape of Pussy Riot member Maria (Masha) Alyokhina from Russia to Iceland, with the help of artist Ragnar Kjartansson. Off the back of her relocation to this fair isle has come a world tour, culminating in Reykjavík in December, and an exhibition in Kling & Bang at Marshallhúsið. The exhibition chronicles the performances and impact of Pussy Riot over their many years of defiance and activism. Tonight at 20, Masha will personally guide visitors through the exhibition before it closes on Sunday. JG

Halfway to Fringe Party!

January 28 – Gaukurinn – FREE

It’s not Fringe time yet, but we’re getting ready! Come to Gaukurinn on Saturday night to enjoy performances from Fringe’s favourites (including Charlie Partridge, Elias Faingersh, Mekkin Roff) as well as a chance to learn more about getting involved in the upcoming festival. Best of all, it’s free! Don’t miss out on the party — DJs Psycho Filler and Owen Hindley will be keeping the beats going all night long. IZ