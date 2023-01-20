From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Post-dreifing, Lexzi, Antsy and TRPTYCH!

Photo by Post-dreifing

OH BOY IT’S THE WEEKEND. How better to celebrate than with some new music? Ok, well we can think about one better thing… it’s our Grapevine Music Awards party tonight! Come and see some of the musicians and bands we rate the most play in person — we’ll even give you a free beer, if you ask nicely.

Stay in tonight? Oh well, at least keep yourself company with these hot new tracks, and our Spotify playlist for the year!

Lexzi – Beautiful Moon

Out January 20



The latest single from mysterious singer-songwriter Lexzi is the perfect song for your next late night drive or romantic date with yourself. The Mazzy Star-esque 90s-indie reminiscent track is a dreamy and soulful rock ballad with kaleidoscopic textures of lush vocals, plucky guitars and sweeping synth pads. Although tonight’s moon is just a waning sliver, pop this one on and go have a gaze at it. RX

Post-dreifing – Drullumall #4

Out January 20



We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — don’t take your eyes off of Post-dreifing. From this collective of grassroots and underground musical artists, gem after gem emerges. Expect to see some of the names in this latest compilation in lights in years to come. For now, check out this beautiful, weird and experimental mixtape, and don’t forget to go party with the bands at their launch event at Mengi tomorrow! My favourites? Börn, Ísadóra and Trailer Todd. JG

Antsy – Delusional

Out January 19



Another day, another dreamy synth-pop gem from Iceland! “Delusional” takes you on a journey through a whimsical nostalgia and longing. Tap your feet and sing along as you float through a bed of shimmering synths, while the lyrics paint a picture of innocent — yet a bit delusional — youth. We’re adding it to our 90s-inspired playlist, and would suggest you do the same. IZ

TRPTYCH – Inner Terrestrial MMXXIII a.D.

Out January 20



As the monumental title might suggest, the new album by this dark electronic artist is like an epic poem of intergalactic ambient. The two-and-a-half hour musical journey is a futuristic comfort cruise of space travel through asteroid fields, past nebulae and supernovas, landing on a luxurious bright planet with cities built from black diamond and populated by mystical beings. Or at least that’s how we interpret it. Whatever you take from it, it is definitely a fully immersive world to close your eyes and escape into. RX