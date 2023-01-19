From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

We’ve almost made it… pay day is so close we can almost smell it. With the weather warming up and rain (remember that?) on the horizon, it’s time to make some indoor plans for the weekend. Luckily we’ve got some suggestions for that, including a party screening of Rambo at Bíó Paradís, a punk extravaganza at Stúdentakjallarinn, and — what’s that — OUR VERY OWN GRAPEVINE AWARDS PARTY YEAHHHHH.

If you don’t like any of this you can check out our events website. We wash our hands of you.

The Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards

Friday January 20th at 20:00 – Loft – Free

We’re throwing a party! The Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards are here and it’s time to celebrate the outstanding musicians of the year. Join us for a free event to see the winners receive their awards and enjoy live performances from Sævar Jóhannsson, Hekla, and BSÍ, who are all award winners themselves. Check our January cover feature to learn more about this year’s cohort of winners and why they were selected. IZ

FM Belfast

Saturday January 21st at 21:00 – Húrra – 3,900 ISK

The town’s ultimate party band is back with a long-awaited concert. FM Belfast are known for their energetic live performances and catchy, synth-heavy pop songs. On Saturday they are set to lit up Húrra and you’re invited to this all-out party. Having released their last album ‘Island Broadcast’ in 2017 and toured Europe and the USA extensively, FM Belfast don’t play gigs at their hometown very often. We will be there! IZ



Exhibition Opening: KATHY BUTTERLY / EGGERT PÉTURSSON

Thursday January 19th from 17:00 – 19:00 – i8 Gallery – FREE

The small but mighty i8 Gallery on Tryggvagata hosts this double-threat exhibition by American ceramicist Kathy Butterly and Icelandic painter Eggert Pétursson. Despite their differing choice of media, both artists are described as explorers of, “limits and capacities of colour through their technical mastery of glazes and paints.” The exhibition runs until March 4, but pop along to the reception this evening to have a chance to meet the artists. JG

DRULLUMALL #4 Release Party

Saturday January 21 at 19:00 – Mengi – pay what you can (2,500 ISK recommended)

Almost three years after ‘DRULLUMALL #3’, the Post-dreifing hip-kids are returning with the next in their series of compilation albums. As ever, this release features tracks from some of the freshest and most interesting acts in the Reykjavík DIY music scene, including MC MYASNOI and Áslaug Dungal. And, glorious news — you can see a selection of these great artists play this weekend at Mengi, followed by DJS and fun times at 12 Tónar. While some of these acts will undoubtedly be flashes in the pan, others might just be the next big thing to come out of Iceland, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to say “I’ve been listening to so-and-so since 2023” while you have the chance. JG

FreyjufestSaturday January 21st – Harpa – 5.200-8.000 ISK

Freyjufest is a brand new jazz festival taking place on January 21st at Harpa. The festival’s very first edition will feature six acts from the USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland, including Broken Cycle, Anneleen Boehme and the Ingibjörg Turchi Band. Tickets are available for either day concerts, evening concerts, or pick up a full festival pass that includes everything. Let the jazz take you away! IZ