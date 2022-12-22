From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Photo by Axel Sigurðsson

Sure, Christmas is coming and all, but it’s far from being the only fun occasion on the cards this week. In fact, there’re so many things happening over the next few days that we didn’t have space to write about them all! Like Christmas Karaoke, Sleikur, Úlfur Úlfur, Jonas Meurer-Lunde, GRÓA & susan_creamcheese, and many more! As always, check out events.grapevine.is for all the hottest happenings round town, and don’t forget to let us know about your own event there too!

‘Floreana’ Release Concert | Gustaf Ljunggren & Skúli Sverrisson

Wednesday December 28th at 20:30 – Mengi – 4,000 ISK

‘Floreana,’ the joint work of Swedish composer and renowned Icelandic musician Skúli Sverrisson, was one of the standout albums of 2022. And good news, you have the chance to hear the full thing, live, by heading along to Mengi on December 28th. It’s not like you’re doing anything that night anyway, other than sitting on your couch and binging Christmas chocolate and movies. Instead use these doldrum days to get out and enjoy some actual culture, you philistine. JG

Christmas Show at r ö k k u r

Until Friday December 23rd, 18-22 every day – r ö k k u r – Free

“Contemporary Art is the best investment!” claim the organisers of this event, and we couldn’t agree more. If not for your finances, then at least for your soul. Find your new favourite artwork at Rökkur, or treat someone very special on your gift list. Act fast though, the last day of the market is Friday. JG

Silja Rós Christmas Concert

December 22nd at 20:00 – Petersen Svítan – free

In the run up to the winter holidays, everything can feel a little crazy. Shopping, gift exchanges, drunken office parties where you accidentally tell your boss exactly what you think of them… it’s all a bit hectic. Take the time to sit down and soothe your frantic mind by being serenaded by the silver-tongued voice of Silja Rós. It’s the perfect way to ease yourself into the Christmas spirit. JG

Bjartar Sveiflur: Prom Night 2022

Thursday December 22nd at 21:00 – KEX – Free

Are we the only ones who wish the ground would swallow us up whenever someone pulls up our old prom pictures? If only we could do it all over again, because that make-up look? Questionable. Fortunately the super fun band Bjartar Sveiflur have answered our prayers by hosting a prom night at KEX! Forget about your adult responsibilities (what even are those anyway), and dance the night away. You might even be crowned Prom King or Queen! KW

Jólasven

Saturday December 25th at 23:59 – Secret Location – 8.900 ISK

With some events, the less you know the better. So here’s the bare essentials: Jólasven is a warehouse rave in a currently undisclosed location. There will be techno music, art and visuals—the roster of both DJs and artists is top notch. If you attended BUXUR this year then you pretty much know what to expect, and if you didn’t, well, just prepare to throw yourself into the best party of the year. JG