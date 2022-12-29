From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Photo by Art Bicnick

How to fill those weird liminal days between Christmas and Hogmanay; the perineum of the year? Luckily there’s a bunch of cool events going on over the next few days to help stave off the weird mix of boredom and ennui that develops over the festive period. And then we charge headlong into 2023 with fireworks, fancy dress and yes, more drinking! Shocker. Happy New Year one and all, see you on the other side!

As always, check out events.grapevine.is for all the hottest happenings round town, and don’t forget to let us know about your own event there too!

Kælan Mikla, Svartþoka & Sameheads

Friday 30th December at 20:00 – Gaukurinn – 2,000 ISK

Before the Icelandic post-punk band Kælan Mikla embarks on a world tour with HIM’s Ville Valo, they invite you for one last show in Iceland — described as an “evening vigil” at Gaukurinn. Treat yourself to this gig celebrating the darkness that 2022 brought us all. Kælan Mikla will be joined by the mysterious Svartþoka and fresh breath of dark wave, Sameheads. IZ

Musicians Defend Ukraine present Palindrom & Pyrih i Batih + Kateryna Mysechko + Pétur Ben

Thursday 29th December, 21:00 – Húrra – 3,000 ISK

One of the aforementioned darknesses of 2022 has of course been the continued, abhorrent war on Ukraine orchestrated by Russian forces. This evening there will be a concert to raise funds for the Musicians Defend Ukraine charity, who are providing direct support to Ukrainian artists. Three Ukrainian acts—Palindrom, Pyrih i Batih and Kateryna Mysechko—are joined on the bill by Icelandic musician Pétur Ben. It promises to be a joyous, exhilarating evening of music and art, and all for a most important cause. JG

New Year’s Eve!

Saturday December 31st – Multiple locations – various prices

The new year is almost here and there are plenty of parties all over town to celebrate! Gaukurinn is hosting funk masters Dopamine Machine on the 31st, while at Ægir brugghús you can find probably the greatest techno night of all time, celebrating the late, great Techno.is Bravó will be going all out with an electronic offering, as well as tax free drinks all night (thank god, because our post-Christmas budgets are severely depleted). Last but not least, whether you’re yet to go to bed or you’re fresh from it, if you find yourself awake at midday on January 1st, 2023, then head over to Nauthólsvík for a bracing New Year’s swim. JG