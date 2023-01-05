From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Photo by Portrait by Hulda Vilhjálmsdóttir

Hello dear January blues, thank you so much for being kind enough to visit us again. While it’s been great seeing you every year, we feel it’s not a very healthy relationship. Besides, there are many fun things happening that we will be very occupied with, so you would just end up feeling bad. We hope you understand. You’re more than welcome next year but please don’t take us up on that—we’re just being kind.

New Year’s Punk – Sóðaskapur, Ekkert & Hemúllinn

Thursday January 5th at 20:00 – Gaukurinn – Free

Kick off the new year with a bang! On January 5th, Sóðaskapur, Ekkert & Hemúllinn are coming together for a free gig at Gaukurinn, which promises to be a night to remember. Come out and experience an epic night of punk music! The energy at the show will be off the charts, and there’s no better place than Gaukurinn to embrace your inner punk. IZ

Ólöf Arnalds Live

Friday January 6th at 20:00 – Mengi – 4.000 ISK

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Ólöf Arnalds (yes, cousin of), sings goodbye to the holidays on the 13th day of Christmas. She’s been bedazzling people with her voice—Björk describes it as “somewhere between a child and an old woman”— since she went solo in 2007. Her last single was released in 2021 (together with longtime collaborator Skúli Sverrisson and SinfoniaNord) and her last album in 2014, so we’re hoping to hear new music from this ethereal talent. But trust us, if not, it’ll be just as amazing! KW

13th Day of Christmas Bonfire

Friday January 6th at 18:00 – Ægissíða

Despite becoming Christian in the year 1,000, Iceland has firmly held on to many of its distinctly pagan traditions. The 6th of January is known as ‘Þrettándi’ (the thirteenth), and is supposedly the night when all of the elves come out and wreak havoc. For some reason, Icelanders celebrate this with bonfires and traditional singing! Each municipality hosts its own bonfire, with the city of Reykjavík’s taking place at Ægisíða at 18:30. JG