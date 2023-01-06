From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Myrkvi, sameheads & UNDRA

Photo by Sebastian Madej

HAPPY NEW YEAR! That’s right, 2022 is dead and we are dancing in its ashes as we celebrate the start of a whole new year of brand spanking new music. Are you ready? Here we goooooo!

Myrkvi — Draumabyrjun

Out January 6



Are you looking to start your new year off right? Myrkvi have the perfect song for you! “Draumabyrjun” — which translates to “the perfect start” — drops Jan.6 and is a cheery, upbeat number bound to put you in a good mood. While Myrkvi used to be the solo project of Magnús Thorlacius, it has expanded to include Yngvi Holm. You can see them both playing in Kex on Feb. 4. JG

sameheads — brother in christ

Out January 2



One of the things I’m most excited about in music this year is to see the development of new label Heavy Knife Records, especially as the man behind it, Lord Pusswhip, is somewhat of a tastemaker. And he hasn’t kept us waiting long, because on Monday came this gem from shoegaze / punk rockers sameheads. “brother in christ” is more on the shoegaze end of that spectrum but picks up the energy in the chorus. It’s a nice little track to ease you into the month, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being a mainstay throughout the year. We’re excited to see more from both this band and this label. JG

UNDRA – Feral

Out January 1



UNDRA is the musical project of Vestmannaeyjar’s Árni Óðinsson, and this fresh New Year’s track is only the second released under this moniker. It’s a solid, rocky number, with plenty of energy and clean production. UNDRA isn’t rocking the boat or reinventing the wheel here, it’s a reliable format, done well. It will be interesting to see a clearer picture of this act’s identity form as they go on to release more in the future. JG