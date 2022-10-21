From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: JóiPé, Ólafur Kram, and Silja Rós

Photo by Ólafur Kram

I know we’ve been talking a lot about the (lack of) sun for obvious reasons, but today makes us want to scratch aaall that because the releases today (and there are many) bring so much HEAT and we don’t want to burn alive. Imagine that, surviving all these volcano outbreaks and then it’s the music that gets us… We will not be defeated.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

JóiPé – Fram í rauðan dauðann

Ok so we heard this album is fire, but because rap has been dominating the local scene for (what feels like) ages, we assumed it would fit right into ‘what has been’. We’re sorry to disappoint those who’ve been enjoying that, because this game changer of an album is legit FIRE. But like, fire with oil. He adds oil to the fire. And then some other flammable liquids. Fire at its finest. But in a way that you don’t get burned, so it’s safe fire. The fire even has strings, and lyrics with substance, and… well, just listen to it (it’s safe to try this at home). KW

Ólafur Kram – Ekki treysta fiskunum

Ólafur Kram just dropped a new album! The name suggests to never trust the fish, which is a reasonable suggestion we assume. What we suggest is to trust our music recommendations and make sure to listen to this fun refreshing album from a band whose name is the backwards spelling of ‘Mark Ruffalo’. IZ

Silja Rós – Lie Just to Lie



The new release by Silja Rós is both sensual and chic. It might seem like another break up track at first sight (first listen?), but, in fact, there’s so much more. The music video deserves a special mention: I’ve already watched it at least three times and will do more. Silja Rós did it again! IZ