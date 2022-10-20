From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Iranian Culture, 'Repeat' Launch Party And Virtual Waters!

Published October 20, 2022

Kaja Sigvalda

Taste of Persia – In solidarity with the Iranian people
October 23rd, 17:00 – OPEN – FREE

The Iranian diaspora in Iceland want to show solidarity with Iranian women and protestors in the country, who are currently fighting for their fundamental rights. Together with the artist-run space OPEN, Iranians in Reykjavík will host ‘Taste of Persia,’ a night that promises a glimpse into Persian culture, music, food, and art through ages. The event is free of charge, although there is a small charge for the food. Everyone is welcome! IZ

Brynja – ‘Repeat’ launch party
October 20th, 18:00 – 20:00 – 12 Tónar – FREE

What makes today so special? You might think that it’s because it’s National Brandied Fruit Day, but in fact you’d be wrong: it’s Brynja’s debut album release day! Well, actually, it’s both National Brandied Fruit day AND the day ‘Repeat’ is finally released to the world. If you want a chance to hear ‘Repeat’ in person and celebrate with the artist herself, you can pop over to 12 Tónar tonight. You could even bring some brandied fruit with you, I guess. JG

Virtual Waters by Hrund Atladóttir
Until October 23rd, 12:00 – 17:00 – Hönnunarsafn Íslands – FREE – 1000 ISK

You have just three days left for a chance to dive deeper into Icelandic bathing culture with two exhibitions at The Museum of Design and Applied Art. Virtual Waters by Hrund Atladóttir challenges visitors to experience how water can alter our perception through virtual reality. Hrund combines a philosophical approach to the bathing culture with modern technology, promising that you might even taste a whole new dimension. That’s the weekend plans sorted for us. IZ

