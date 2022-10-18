From Iceland — Last Chance! Win Two Tickets To Iceland Airwaves & More!

Published October 18, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We’re super excited to partner up with Iceland Airwaves and offer you a chance to win two festival tickets + Airwaves Plus upgrade & our special Grapevine x Airwaves Survival Box! To enter, all you have to do is:

👉Follow both @rvkgrapevine and @IcelandAirwaves on Instagram
👉Like this post on Instagram
👉Tag someone on that post you’d like to take along. Each tag counts as an additional entry!

PRIZE DETAILS

Grapevine x Iceland Airwaves Survival Box
Delivered to your hotel in Reykjavík or ready for pickup!
🍴 Feed the Viking Lamb Jerky
🍴 Opal liquorice sweets
☔️ Foldable poncho
🫖 Urta Wild Arctic Herbs Tea
🍫 Omnom Krunch chocolate
⚓️ Íslensk Hollusta Sugar Kelp
📖 Best of Reykjavík Guide Autumn 2022 edition

T&C’s

Worldwide competition. The giveaway will close on Wednesday October 19th at 12:00 GMT. Winners will be announced on stories and contacted via Instagram messenger from this official account ONLY, on Thursday October 20th. Prize winner has 24 hours to accept the prize before another winner will be contacted.

Happy winning! 🥳

