From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Elíza Newman, Atli Örvarsson and BART!

Ohhhh it’s Friday baby, AND it’s a sunny one. Celebrate by putting some great new music in your ear holes!

Elíza Newman – Ósýnileg

“Ósýnileg” is a track from Elíza’s upcoming fifth solo album. Translated as “Invisible,” the song is a call to all women, especially those who feel unseen in society. It was particularly inspired by the #MeToo movement. Borderline ballad and a rock song, “Ósýnileg” looks at what it means to be a woman today. Lyrics are what makes this song great.IZ

Atli Örvarsson – 7 Cycles

Atli Örvarsson’s new album is like diving into a pool of cool water; immediately soothing and enveloping. The experienced composer (he’s the man behind the soundtrack for ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’, in case you didn’t know) delivers sentimental moments through delicate piano riffs and emotional string arrangements. There’s a definite tendency in Icelandic neoclassical music at the moment to take simple piano phrases and create repeating, building variations on them: Atli certainly falls into this vein but his music is no less effective for sticking with the trends. It’s a beautiful album, and fans of Ólafur Arnalds will find a lot to love here. JG

BART – NONTENT HEAT

BART is an odd but interesting addition to the roster of lovely indie publisher, post-dreifing. While post-dreifing have previously focussed heavily on indie rock acts, BART is an experimental electronic artist. His new song, “NONTENT HEAT” is a hip-hop song—think Tyler, the Creator on harder drugs. The song is inventive, original, tests your limit and is just overall exactly what anyone needs on a sunny Friday in October. Go BART! VG