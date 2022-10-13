From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Oscar Jerome, Piercing Fundraiser, Aldubáran, and Heim!

Photo by Aldubáran

Oscar Jerome, Ari Árelius, & Ash Walker (DJ Set)

October 14th at 20:30 – Hurra – 3.500 ISK

It’s not every day someone labelled as “one to watch” by The Guardian comes over to Iceland to treat us to an evening of music. You may know Oscar Jerome from his former band Kokoroko (whose song “Abusey Junction” has a mere 51 million views on YouTube alone). He recently released his album ‘The Spoon’ on Virgin Music and, together with Ari Áreliús and Ash Walker, will treat us to an evening of genre-bending music. What’s not to love? KW

Piercing Fundraiser

Emma Body Art, Until October 22nd, or till stocks run out – 12.000 – 24.000 ISK

The importance of mental health can’t be talked about enough so we’re more than happy to support this initiative by Emma Body Art. Emma is hosting a piercing fundraiser and all proceeds will be donated to the Icelandic association Pieta, who offer 24/7 support for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. Emma had two 14K solid gold pieces of jewellery made for the occasion that together make up the semicolon–a symbol widely used in the community. The comma goes for 12.000 ISK and the semicolon for 24.000 ISK and both are available in yellow gold and white gold. The fundraiser ends on October 22nd or when they are out of stock, so be sure to visit their shop on Hverfisgata 52! KW

Are you in need of support? Pieta can be reached around the clock at 552 2218. The Red Cross helpline can be reached at 1717. In case of an emergency, always call 112.



Aldubáran at Nordic Music Days

October 13th at 22:00 – Gamla Bíó – 3.500 ISK

Taste some Faroese music vibes in downtown Reykjavík! Aldubáran, one of the leading chamber groups from the Faroe Islands will appear at Gamla Bíó tonight, performing works by Faroese and Norwegian composers. If you haven’t been to the Faroe Islands, we bet that after visiting this event, you can at least pretend you have. This concert is part of Nordic Music Days festival, and there are plenty of other events and performances taking place this weekend that are worth checking out—find the full details and lineup on their website. IZ

HEIM: Louisa Matthíasdóttir and Temma Bell

Opens October 15th at 14:00 – Listheim

Louisa Matthíasdóttir was one of Iceland’s most significant artists of the 20th century, and her stylised images of Icelandic sheep and horses are literally iconic. Even after her move to New York in the ‘40s, Icelandic imagery dominated her work. Her daughter Temma, who grew up in America, also became a vibrant and successful artist. This exhibition offers the chance to view the work of both women presented side-by-side, allowing viewers to ponder the mother-daughter relationship through art. The art world has frequently been guilty of diminishing the role of women in the field, and so it is particularly exciting to see two brilliant female painters highlighted in this exhibition. JG