From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Jónsi & co, amiina, and MariaLing

Photo by Juliette Rowland

It’s Friyay! It’s been freezing outside and we can’t wait to wake up not having to brave the windy weather on our way to the office. Luckily, it just so happens that these new music picks are perfect for those cold, cosy mornings in bed. Check them out below and don’t forget to follow our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Kjartan Hólm, Sin Fang, Jónsi – Bakgarðar



“Bakgarðar” is a creative collaboration by the members of the extensive family running (no doubt) the best smelling store in Reykjavík—Fischersund. The track was released as an ode to Reykjavík’s backyards, often messy and overgrown, but distinctively charming. The song complements the Fischersund’s new perfume—No. 101, a bottled scent of our town’s lush but short-lived greenery. If you want to travel back in time to the Nordic summer, this one is for you (both the track, and the scent!). IZ

amiina – YULE



After playing an amazing show with Sigur Rós in the end of November, Icelandic musical group amiina is back with a new solo 7-track album—‘YULE’. amiina is known for their experimental and ambient sound, and, for me personally, ‘YULE’ is a definition of a perfect Christmas soundtrack. Wherever you are this holiday season, and whether you like Christmas or not, try listening to amiina—to recharge your batteries, get inspired, or restore hope in music and the world for once. IZ

MariaLing – After You



Half Icelandic half Filipino MariaLing is back with a new single titled “After You.” With upbeat synths and catchy lyrics, MariaLing is literally “coming after you.” This one has all the chances for lighting up Reykjavík dance floors this weekend! Long story short: WE ARE SO READY. IZ