From Iceland — Grapevine Events: FUNdraiser, pop-up markets, and a SEEDS screening

Photo by Aurora Foundation

FUNdraiser fyrir DJ flugvél og geimskip

December 7th at 19:00 – Mengi

We recently reported that much-loved experimental musician, DJ flugvél og geimskip, sadly had all of her instruments and gear stolen after a gig in Reykjavík. Her friends in the musical community have pulled together to put on this fantastic fundraiser event in order to replace her lost equipment. It’s a stellar lineup of some of the best and brightest names in the Reykjavík music scene, and all for a lovely cause. And of course, DJ flugvél og geimskip will grace the stage at the end of the night to transport us all off to a magical faraway galaxy full of beautiful colours and fun noises. JG

KIDARCHY: Christmas haircut & Trúnó

December 10th at 13:00 – Nordic House

Personally, I hate going to hairdressers. But I love kids. This Saturday, performance based project Kidarchy is giving free haircuts at the Nordic House. Want to freshen up your look right before the holiday season? By a trusted hand of a 7-12 old? Hurry up to sign up, as the number of haircuts the kids can perform is limited. I guess they’re just not used to working from 9 to 5 just yet. Grapevine’s office is already taking bets on whether I’ll regret this haircut or not. IZ

At Home in the World documentary screening | SEEDS Iceland X The WHY

Friday December 9th at 18:00 – Nordic House

This Friday, SEEDS Iceland x The WHY will host a screening of the ‘At Home in the World’ documentary at the Nordic House. The film follows five refugee kids on their first year of adjusting to a foreign country. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion, to raise awareness about refugees around the world and refugee kids, in particular. The event is free of charge, however, the number of seats is limited IZ

POP-UP Market Sweet Salone and Angústúru

9 to 11 December at different times – Mengi

Christmas is just around the corner but luckily this pop up market offers you the chance to stock up on quality gifts for a good cause. The Aurora Foundation supports entrepreneurs and makers in Sierra Leone through their Sweet Salone project, meaning all of the products they’ll have available for sale at Mengi are handmade by individuals from the country. They’re joined by publisher Angústúru—because there’s nothing more Icelandic to give for Christmas than a book! JG