From Iceland — Grapevine Events - All you need to know!

Jóla Reddingakaffi

December 18th at 14:00 – Hafnar.Haus – Free

The Roaming Repair Cafe is back in town, this time with a Christmas edition! Do you have Christmas lights inherited from your grandma that don’t really work? Don’t want to splurge on festive decorations but instead would love to try creating DIY ones? Check out Jóla Reddingakaffi for this and more! In addition to repairing things, you’ll be able to buy upcycled clothes by Endurtakk, swap presents (what if the ugliest thing you got at the office Secret Santa last year is somebody’s dream gift?), and wrap them with some old Grapevines. We’ll be donating loads of our papers for you to have the most stylish wrapping paper in town. There’ll also be mulled wine and a youth choir. IZ

Gyða Valtýsdóttir

December 18th at 20:00 – Mengi – 2.500 ISK

Gyða Valtýsdóttir’s star is only continuing to rise. Her fourth album, ‘Ox’ was released this time last year to widespread acclaim and she was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 Icelandic music awards as a result. Heck, she even got a track-by-track column in the Reykjavík Grapevine! Now fans can relive the listening experience and experience Gyða’s ethereal vocals and transcendent cello playing in the relaxed atmosphere of Mengi. IZ

Note: The date we included in our print issue (December 14th) has changed to the 18th, so you can still make it!

The Women Who Plant Trees

Until December 20th at 13:00 – Alliance Française í Reykjavík

While there are many jokes about Icelandic forests—or lack thereof—it’s actually something that the Icelandic Forestry Association has been actively working on improving. Together with visual artist Christalena Hughmanick, they’ve been bringing art and forestry together, aiming to give more visibility to the women who have been reforesting Iceland’s lost forests since the 1930s. Their fruitful collaboration resulted in this multi sensorial exhibition, which explores how forests improve life in Iceland and face the environmental crisis. The exhibition runs until Monday the 20th, so make sure to pay it a visit and check the event for more detailed opening times! Oh and also check this out (so cool). KW

Multiple Christmas Markets

Over the weekend – Multiple times – Multiple locations

One of our favourite things about Christmas are all the Christmas Markets around town (especially the ones that never seem to run out of jólaglögg). It’s the perfect time to score a gift, slowly ease yourself into the holidays, or simply have some fun. There’s an art & music themed one at Loft taking place this Saturday, hosted by FLAEÐI and Post-dreifing, one at Harpa where you can find some of the tastiest foods around, and another amazing one at Gallery Port (until january 7th). We don’t know what more to say to convince you… they had us at jólaglögg. KW

There are so many more events happening this weekend that we want you to know about! Like Bríet at Fríkirkjan, Moses Hightower at Sunset Bar, Babies at Húrra, Mengi’s 9th birthday party, and Skrattar at Húrra. Check out events.grapevine.is for more!